Man Accused of Shooting Clay County Deputy Arrested in Arlington After Foot Chase on I-20

What to Know Statewide Blue Alert was issued for the driver who shot a Clay County sheriff's deputy Monday night near Wichita Falls.

Deputy was shot in his bulletproof vest; released from the hospital.

Gunman's white Cadillac was found early Tuesday; the gunman was arrested Wednesday morning in Arlington.

The man police say shot a Clay County deputy during a traffic stop Monday night was arrested by Arlington police Wednesday morning following a foot chase on Interstate 20, Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Lyde said on Facebook Wednesday morning that Arlington SWAT officers had cornered and arrested Joshua Lee Green in connection with the shooting of deputy Breanton Chitwood. Lyde said Arlington police had tracked Green to a hotel in the area and arrested him after he tried to run across the freeway to escape capture.

"As of right now, Joshua Lee Green, of Arlington, Texas, is in custody on his way to be magistrated and we are accusing him of aggravated assault of a peace officer," Lyde said.

Lyde said he is grateful to the multiple officers and agencies who worked together to catch the suspected gunman.

"We had no idea who he was and 38 hours later he's in handcuffs," Lyde said. "That is just a testament to the great work of Texas law enforcement when we come together to solve something down here in Texas. You shoot one of our police officers and we are going to chase you and we are not going to stop."

A statewide Blue Alert was issued Monday night after a Clay County sheriff’s deputy was shot during an attempted traffic stop Monday night southeast of Wichita Falls.

Chitwood was shot once in the chest Monday night during an attempted traffic stop. Lyde said Chitwood pulled over the driver of a Cadillac STS that "was displaying a license plate for a vehicle that was not the Cadillac" and that as he approached the vehicle someone inside began shooting.

Chitwood was hit in his bulletproof vest and was able to return fire, Lyde said. Chitwood tried to pursue the fleeing driver but had to pull over because the bullet shattered his microphone sending shrapnel into his face.

Law enforcement from the surrounding area tried to set up a perimeter to catch the gunman, but he slipped away and a statewide Blue Alert was issued.

The Cadillac was found abandoned in a parking lot by Wichita Falls police early the next morning, but there was no clear evidence shared publicly that identified who had been driving the car.

Wednesday morning, Lyde announced the arrest but didn't say what led police to develop Green as the suspect in the officer's shooting.

A reward of $10,000 had been offered for information in the case, $5,000 from Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from the Clay County Sheriff's Department. It's not clear if a tip led to the arrest and if a reward will be paid.

Lyde, who is expected to give another briefing Wednesday afternoon, said Green will be extradited to Clay County where he will stand trial. He does not yet have a bond amount and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.