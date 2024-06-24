Waco man accused of killing two Dallas-area store clerks in separate robberies

A Waco man suspected of gunning down two store clerks in two separate robberies in North Texas last week has been arrested and booked, police said on Monday.

Davonta Mathis, 21, is charged with capital murder, murder, and evading arrest in the shooting deaths of 60-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Carrollton and 32-year-old Gopi Krishna Dasari.

The first deadly robbery happened on Thursday, June 20, just after 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. Bruton Road in Mesquite.

Mesquite police said officers received a 911 call about a man who entered a gas station and started shooting, striking Hussain multiple times in the upper torso.

"It’s very bizarre behavior,” Sgt. Curtis Phillip with the Mesquite Police Department said. “21-years-old and (he) chose to make decisions that were greatly going to affect the outcome of his life.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hussain suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. After being rushed to a local hospital, the victim ultimately died from his injuries.

An arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5 stated that on June 22, two days after the first shooting, Mathis went to Fox Gas Station in the 8600 block of Lake June Road in Dallas' Pleasant Grove area around 12:30 a.m. and threatened Dasari with a pistol.

Dallas police said Mathis proceeded to fire at Dasari multiple times, hitting him in different places, including his head. Mathis then stole several Black and Mild cigarillos and tried to break into the cash register but fled the scene after he was unsuccessful, the affidavit said.

Once police officers and paramedics arrived at the gas station, Dasari was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the police department, surveillance footage from the gas station revealed details about the suspect's vehicle, prompting law enforcement in the surrounding area to be on the lookout.

Just before 1 a.m. after the Dallas shooting, Mesquite officers said they saw an older blue Chevrolet pickup truck that matched the description of the vehicle linked to the June 20 shooting and attempted to pull the driver over near Military Parkway and South East Boulevard.

“A vigilant patrol officer was able to spot the vehicle while he was on routine patrol,” Phillip said. “So, the officer obviously knew what we were suspecting from the 20th (of June). But he had no idea what had just happened probably 20 mins before."

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Mathis, sped off and led officers on a chase before he was pulled over and arrested for evading authorities.

Officers recovered the pistol Mathis used in both shootings, and the suspect was still wearing the same clothes he'd worn during both robberies, the affidavit said.

“It’s just sad that someone at that age chooses to live such a life and throw their life away over something so senseless,” Phillip said.

On Sunday, June 23, The Consulate of India in Houston announced that Dasari died from his injuries and released a brief statement.

"(We are" deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian National Mr. Gopi Krishna Dasari in a robbery shooting. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."

After further investigation and questioning, Mathis admitted to shooting Dasari and the capital murder in Mesquite.

Following Dasari's death, Mathis was charged again with murder. Booking records show that he is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $7.5 million bond for all three charges.