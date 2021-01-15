Man Accused of Killing Police Officer at Home Depot Expected to Plead Guilty

The man accused of killing a police officer inside a Dallas Home Depot is expected to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Armando Luis Juarez faces five counts including capital murder, attempted capital murder in connection in connection to the death of Officer Rogelio Santander in April 2018.

Police said Santander and fellow officer Crystal Almeida confronted Juarez, who was suspected of shoplifting, inside the Home Depot store.

At some point, police say Juarez opened fire on the officers and the store's loss prevention officer, Scott Painter.

All three were hospitalized following the shooting. Santander survived the night but died the following morning.

Since the shooting, Juarez, now 32, has been in custody on a $4 million bond.

In May 2018, then Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the office would pursue the death penalty.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 5 Juarez has been deemed 'intellectually disabled' and therefore not eligible for the death penalty. Sources said the judge is expected to sentence Juarez to life without the possibility of parole or appeal.

