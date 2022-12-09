Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted

A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.

A Dallas Police Officer conducting an investigation on the floor heard the gunfire and confronted Hernandez, shooting and injuring him.

Police said Hernandez, a parolee with an active ankle monitor, also attacked the mother of his newborn child while she was in the hospital, striking her multiple times in the head with a gun.

Hernandez's newborn child was in the room and was not injured.

Hernandez remains in jail on four charges, including the capital murder of multiple persons, with bonds totaling $3.26 million. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.