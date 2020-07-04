Dallas

Man Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Woman in Shooting: Dallas Police

One person is in custody in the shooting

Officers were called to a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. in the 12700 block of the North Central Expressway service road, where they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk of the Cottonwood Trail.

Dallas police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding a woman early Saturday in Lake Highlands.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, officers responded to the Circle K in the 12900 block of Coit Road on the other side of the expressway, where a woman had been shot.

The woman gave police information about the shooter before she was taken to a local hospital. She is in stable condition, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and police said they "were able to flush" the suspected shooter out of a drainage ditch.

He was taken into custody and faces a murder charge. His name has not been released.

Police said the two victims are homeless and live in the nearby wooded area at U.S. 75 and Forest Lane. Dallas Police also confirmed that the suspect was also homeless.

Contact Us