Man Accused of Killing Dallas Boy Expected to Plea for Lesser Charge

This May will mark one year since Cristian Jesus Gonzalez Colunga, 11, was shot in the neck in his parents' kitchen, he later died.

On Sunday, his family celebrated their first Easter without the pre-teen who was known to love cars, video games, snacks, the Cowboys, the Rangers, and his dog, Migo.

"It's not really the same you know, just celebrating not seeing my little brother running around and popping eggs on everybody is just not the same," said Daniela Gonzalez, an older sister. "Just last year you were here with us celebrating Easter with us, and you're not here no more."

On May 5th, 2022, Dallas Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue in Dallas after reports of an 11-year-old being shot.

"He just came in and started pointing the gun, I didn’t have no time to react because it happened so quick, less than three seconds and all I heard was a loud bang. When my boyfriend turned around, he seen my little brother on the floor," said Gonzalez.

She said she and her boyfriend were sitting at the kitchen table on their phones eating popcorn, while her little brother was behind her. That's when she said an older sibling's husband walked into the room with a gun pulling the trigger.

"It (the gun) didn't go off, second time it didn't go off, on the 3rd time it did and it hit my brother on the neck," explained Gonzalez.

As to why the man accused of pulling the trigger pointed the gun at the family, no one really knows.

"I want to ask him, 'Why was he doing that?' What made you even do that? What made you even point a gun to an 11-year-old and at me and my boyfriend," questioned Gonzalez.

Andre Sharp, 30, was arrested and charged with murder. Court records show he is expected to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge, which is less than murder and holds a two to 20-year penalty.

One of the main differences between murder and manslaughter is proving intent, but the family said they're upset because they want the maximum penalty.

“Anger because it shouldn't have been dropped down to manslaughter because it wasn't an accident. He knew what he was doing," expressed Gonzalez. "The days go on, I'm thinking about it it's just like, 'No, no it wasn't an accident you know there was a bullet in the revolver or you could see there's a bullet in there,' so for them to drop it to a manslaughter is not okay and you know that's why we want to take it to trial."

Sharp has also waived his right to a jury trial.

The family said they recently found all this out after the boy's mother, Lourdes Colunga, went to the district attorney's office to get an update on what was happening with the case.

"Justice, Justice for my son," said Colunga in Spanish who broke down when saying her arms now feel empty after losing her youngest of six children.

As the mother grieves, she also is dealing with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with just weeks after her son's death.

The family still lives in the same home where the tragedy happened. In his bedroom, everything remains intact as it did the day before he died. The water bottles he last drank are still on the desk and his game controller and a car figurine sit there too.

"When I come in here I do sit on the bed and talk to him because I feel his energy," said Gonzalez who also showed the National Elementary Honor Society certificates for her brother.

"He was the life of the party who's full of joy," she said.

Cristian, also known to family as 'Cris' would have turned 12 on April 20, which is also the same birthdate as his mom.

The court date for Sharp, who is currently out on bond, will take place on April 21.

The family set up a change.org petition in regard to wanting the maximum sentence.