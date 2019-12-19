Man Accused of Hitting Woman With Pipe, Slashing Her During Robbery

A Dallas man is behind bars, facing charges for slashing a woman with a knife after hitting her with a pipe and taking her backpack Tuesday.

At about 3 p.m., Dana Perkins was outside The Stewpot on Park Avenue when police said she was confronted by 49-year-old Kristian McCoy who hit her at least once with a pipe and took her belongings in an aggravated robbery.

Meanwhile, Perkins' daughter, who was at the Dallas Public Library about a block away, was met by an acquaintance who ran over and told her she needed to get back to the Stewpot.

Perkins' daughter arrived with two others who all told police they saw McCoy holding her mother's belongings, including the backpack and some clothing and shoes.

The women chased McCoy across the street to a nearby restaurant, The Green Door, where the witnesses said he threatened them saying, "I will kill both you chicken head bitches."

According to witnesses, McCoy then pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger several times, "with no response from the firearm."

Perkins' daughter attempted to use pepper spray to disable McCoy, but he escaped and ran to the nearby Farmers Market Food Court where he began hurtling bar stools at the women.

Witnesses told police McCoy then went behind the counter of a restaurant at the food court, picked up a knife from a prep area and continued throwing the stools.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, McCoy again swung a pole Dana Perkins, who grabbed the pole and then tried to grab McCoy. He then took the butcher knife and slashed at Perkins' forearm, leaving a deep laceration.

Dana Perkins was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Her daughter, who is pregnant, was hospitalized for evaluation.

Responding police officers arrested McCoy and took him into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $50,000 bond.

A number of witnesses provided detectives with statement about what they saw -- including the woman being hit at least once with a pipe and that McCoy pulled out what looked like a pistol.

Police said in the arrest warrant affidavit that the pistol was a BB gun and that the woman's property was not recovered.