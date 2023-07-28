Jury sentences man found guilty of killing his high school girlfriend's husband to 62 years in prison

The man accused of driving from Tennessee to Dallas to kill his high school girlfriend's husband in a murder-for-hire plot was found guilty of murder Friday and has been sentenced to 62 years in prison with a $10,000 fine.

The sentencing phase of the trial began immediately after the guilty verdict was read Friday morning with 49-year-old Darrin Ruben Lopez facing between five years and life in prison for the murder of Jamie Faith. The same Dallas County jury that determined Lopez's guilt decided his sentencing Friday evening.

Closing remarks in the sentencing hearing wrapped up at about 2:35 p.m., and the jury began deliberations soon after. About a half hour later the jury asked for copies of Lopez's medical records since he was discharged from the Army.

At about 6 p.m., the jury call light illuminated in the courtroom -- which can indicate either a verdict or a question. Judge Brandon Birmingham said the jury had not yet reached a decision and that they had a question about what would happen if they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on a sentence. Birmingham instructed the jury to continue working on a verdict.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, the jury returned to the courtroom to deliver the sentencing. The 12 jurors unanimously voted on a 62-year sentence in prison with a $10,000 fine.

During jury instruction, the judge advised the jury that Lopez could be eligible for parole after serving half of the years sentenced. Lopez could be eligible for parole in 31 years.

"Obviously we are disappointed in the verdict," defense attorney Juan Carlos Sanchez said after leaving the courtroom. "My client is hanging in there. We fought hard for him.

On Oct 9, 2020, American Airlines employee Jamie Faith was gunned down as he and his wife Jennifer Faith walked their dog near their Dallas home, a day after their 15th wedding anniversary.

Prosecutors said Lopez had been having a torrid love affair with Jennifer Faith, who was his high school ex-girlfriend, and that he drove to Dallas to kill her husband. Defense attorneys argued Lopez killed Jamie Faith only after being deceived by Jennifer into believing she was a victim of sexual and physical abuse and that her husband was going to kill her.

For nearly four hours on Thursday, Lopez took the stand in his own defense and answered questions about his relationship with Jennifer Faith, her husband's murder, and his military service.

Lopez is a Special Forces veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

His defense attorneys said he was duped and manipulated by his ex into believing she was being abused by her husband and that only then did he agree to the plot to avenge her.

The trial recessed Thursday following the testimony of Dr. John Fabian, a certified forensic and clinical psychologist who testified about Lopez's mental and physical health.

The defense asked Fabian: "Would this have happened if Jennifer Faith had not pushed 'his buttons?'"

Despite an objection by the prosecution, the judge allowed the doctor to respond.

“No,” responded Fabian.

Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty in February 2022 to orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot and enlisting Lopez's help, admitting she manipulated him into believing her husband was sexually and physically abusive through graphic emails and text messages she sent from her account and fake accounts in the names of her husband and a worried friend.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

During closing arguments Friday, Lopez's defense argued he was in fear of his ex-girlfriend's impeding death and took action in her defense. Defense attorney Juan Carlos Sanchez said Lopez's brain injury disabled him and that he wasn't the solider he was when he first joined the Army.

The defense argued Jennifer Faith took advantage of Lopez's affection and disability to direct him to kill her husband.

Prosecutor Brandi Mitchell said you need more than absurd emails to justify taking someone's life. She suggested both Lopez and Jennifer Faith cooked up the plan to murder her husband and that there was no immediate threat.

Mitchell said many former military members have PTSD and that they don't commit murder.

"That man lost his life within seconds. This good man, dead on the streets. Jennifer Faith is responsible and Darrin Lopez is responsible. We are asking you to find him guilty because that's what he is," Mitchell said.

Following closing arguments Friday morning, the jury was handed the case at about 10:15 a.m. About an hour and 15 minutes later, the jury call light illuminated and the jury told the court they had a verdict.

Lopez was found guilty of murder.

SENTENCING HANDED DOWN FRIDAY EVENING

Jason Snyder took the stand during both the guilt/innocence phase and the punishment phase.

Snyder became friends with Jennifer and Jamie Faith in Arizona and was among the first person Jennifer called to report Jamie’s murder.

“I’m relieved. The jury got it right,” said Snyder following the verdict. “I’m just glad we got justice for [Jamie] and hopefully the jury does the right thing.

Snyder said he hoped Lopez received the most severe punishment possible, which would have been 99 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

As for his former friend Jennifer, Snyder said he’s still trying to wrap his mind around how she managed to manipulate a lot of people.

Snyder described Jamie as, “A great guy. A great friend. A great husband. Funny, intelligent, just compassionate.”