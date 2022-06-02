Man Accused of Breaking Into Dallas Museum of Art, Causing More Than $300K in Damages

A man is in custody after breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art overnight and causing more than $300,000 in damage to several pieces of artwork, the museum and police say.

According to the DMA, a man was apprehended after he forced his way inside the downtown museum and damaged several items.

"This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the museum," the museum said in a statement.

Officials said the man was not armed and no one was harmed, but that several works of art were damaged.

The museum said they were still assessing the extent of the damage done Thursday afternoon and revealed no further details about the art impacted or how the man got into the museum.

"While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed," the museum said in a statement. "The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities."

The museum told NBC 5 they were not yet able to share photos of the damaged works and they have not provided an estimate on the damage done. However, according to jail records, the suspect in the case is charged with criminal mischief greater than $300,000.

Dallas Police said 21-year-old Brian Hernandez was taken into custody after he left the museum. He's been booked into the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a bond of $100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney.

Though some of the permanent collection galleries were closed due to the ongoing investigation, The Dallas Museum of Art was open to visitors Thursday.