Man Accused of Attempting to Meet, Pay Child for Sex in Collin County Park: Sheriff

A man was arrested Thursday at a Collin County park where deputies say he'd agreed to meet and pay a teenage girl for sex.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Department, 34-year-old Carlos DelBosque was talking online with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. The teen was really an undercover officer with the Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit.

Deputies said that within 13 minutes of starting a conversation with the undercover officer DelBosque "made clear his intention to meet and engage in sexual activity with the person … and made arrangements to pay $150.00 for the sexual act."

When DelBosque arrived at the location, a local park, he was arrested, the sheriff's department said.

DelBosque is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center and has been charged with online solicitation of a minor - sexual conduct and soliciting prostitution from a person under 18-years-of-age.

It's not clear if DelBosque has obtained an attorney.