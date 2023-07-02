Man, 33, killed in Arlington shooting, police say

A 33-year-old man was killed Saturday after a fight in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight. According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane. They found a man unresponsive on a second-floor landing with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and another male got into a physical fight just prior to the shooting – and after the fight was broken up, the victim started following the other male to a second-floor apartment. Moments later, multiple shots were fired. The other male, who is the suspected shooter, then left the scene.

Police did not release a description of the suspect. Anyone with information should call detectives at 817-459-5691.