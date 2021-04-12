Dallas

Man, 20, Fatally Shot Outside His Dallas Apartment Sunday

No motive, suspects named in fatal shooting

NBC 5 News

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of a 20-year-old Dallas man fatally shot outside his apartment Sunday morning.

At about 10:37 a.m., Dallas police officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Riverwalk Apartments on the 12900 block of Audelia Road. It was there they found Rquon Deshon Travis on the floor in his apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Travis was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas Fire Rescue 1 hour ago

Teen Accused of Stealing Ambulance Visited Fire Station, Asked About Becoming a Firefighter

Dallas police have not released any further details about the shooting or any possible motive. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced.

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 062101-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information, called into Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest and an indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policedallas homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us