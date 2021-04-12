Man, 20, Fatally Shot Outside His Dallas Apartment Sunday

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of a 20-year-old Dallas man fatally shot outside his apartment Sunday morning.

At about 10:37 a.m., Dallas police officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Riverwalk Apartments on the 12900 block of Audelia Road. It was there they found Rquon Deshon Travis on the floor in his apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Travis was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Dallas police have not released any further details about the shooting or any possible motive. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced.

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 062101-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information, called into Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest and an indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.