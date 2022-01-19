New details are coming out about the man killed by police after a hostage situation at a Colleyville temple. We now know British national Malik Akram visited a local mosque days before the incident.

Kalid Hamideh attends Islamic Center Irving. He also serves as legal counsel and spokesperson for the mosque.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"We were thankful to the Lord that nothing happened at our mosque," Islamic Center Irving spokesperson Kalid Hamideh said.

He said after seeing the hostage situation unfold in Colleyville Saturday, it's concerning to know the man accused of doing it visited their mosque.

"Quite honestly when we found out it was the same individual we were so worried for our worshippers,” Hamideh said. “Because our doors are open from early morning, our morning prayer is six in the morning, when it's dark out."

Those prayer hours also extend into the night.

Hamideh says days before the standoff, Malik Akram came to Islamic Center Irving to pray. He was also wanting a place to stay.

"He was asking for permission to sleep there that night and he was advised that's against city ordinance and our bylaws and constitution,” Hamideh said. “That's when he kind of raised a stink and became a little bit emotional and his voice became a little loud."

Hamideh added, "He made reference that on the day of judgement God is going to ask you why didn't you help this man. He needs help. He needs a place to stay."

Akram was told to leave or police would be called and he did. But he returned.

“Either the following night or a couple of nights after that and sought out the front office person and apologized to them for his behavior on the previous evening,” Hamideh said. “Asked for permission to go and pray and basically just kind of fit in.”

As a place of worship and school, Hamideh said Islamic Center Irving is taking this time to review all safety protocols.

"Anytime there is an incident like this security has to be beefed up,” Hamideh said. “We have to revisit all these issues. You don't know what might happen."

Hamideh said the mosque is cooperating with the investigation.

A senior law enforcement source briefed on the status of the investigation tells NBC 5 investigators remain very focused on determining where Akram went during his time in the DFW area, how he moved from place to place and who he interacted with in the days before the incident in Colleyville. The source described the pace of the investigation as still very fast-moving.