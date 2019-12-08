Dallas

Male Wounded in Shooting in East Oak Cliff, Dallas Police Say

The victim was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds, police said

One person was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in east Oak Cliff, police say.

Officers responded about 3:45 a.m. to the 3800 block of East Kiest Boulevard, near Cedar Crest Boulevard, where officers met with a victim who said a known suspect shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds, police said. His condition was not available.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter, who fled the location.

Editor's Note: The location of this incident was originally reported as central Oak Cliff, it has been corrected to reflect that the shooting occurred in east Oak Cliff.

