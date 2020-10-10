Male Found in South Dallas Field With Gunshot Wounds Dies: Police

A male has died after he was found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon in an open field, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the field in the 2900 block of Cleveland Street in South Dallas for a shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released the victim's identity because he did not have any form of identification with him.

Anyone with information may call Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or email derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.