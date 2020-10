A male was found with a fatal gunshot wound in downtown Dallas early Sunday, police say.

Officers were called at 5:18 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person on the ground in the 300 block of North Griffin Street, near Pacific Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot.

Police did not have anyone in custody in the shooting. The male is one of four people who died in overnight shootings in Dallas.