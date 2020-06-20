Dallas

Male Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up Fight: Dallas Police

The victim has not been identified

A male was fatally shot late Friday after trying to intervene in a fight outside an Oak Cliff restaurant, Dallas police say.

At about 10:30 p.m., a group of females were involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the Tepa Bar and Grill in the 400 block of South Hampton Road. Two females were fighting when a male hit one of them, police said.

The victim attempted to break up the fight and was shot by another male. The victim ran but collapsed in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue, police said.

The victim, who was not carrying an ID card and has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Dallas police Detective Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or email e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

