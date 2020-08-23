Male Fatally Shot Trying to Enter Apartment; 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings: Dallas Police

A male was fatally shot while trying to enter an apartment early Sunday morning in northeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. to the Villas Del Solamar Apartments in the 8300 block of Park Lane, where a male had been fatally shot.

Police said it is thought that the man tried to enter an apartment without consent and that the resident tried to stop the man from getting in, but failed.

At some point during the encounter, the resident shot the male, police said.

No additional information was available about the shooting or whether the resident faces charges.

The shooting was one of several Dallas police responded to overnight.

In Far East Dallas, a male was shot in the chest after trying to kick in a door in the 2900 block of Healey Drive.

The condition of the male who was shot was not available Sunday morning. The person who shot him was being interviewed by detectives, police said.

Police said one person was in custody Sunday in a shooting that wounded a woman at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Avenue H in east Oak Cliff.

Later, officers were called to a shooting in the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Service Road about 4:30 a.m. where they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized in stable condition and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made, police said.

In a separate incident, a male was shot in the leg in the 9600 block of Walnut Street in far northeast Dallas. His condition was not available Sunday and police did not provide any additional details.