Male Fatally Shot During Argument at Fort Worth Bar: Police

Homicide detectives were interviewing a person of interest

Officers responding to a shooting call at 9:30 p.m. found the victim on the floor of the La Botica bar in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

A male was fatally shot at a Fort Worth bar during an argument Saturday night, police say. 

Officers responding to a shooting call at 9:30 p.m. found the victim on the floor of the La Botica Bar in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street with an apparent gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released. 

The victim had been involved in an argument with another male when he was shot. The shooter fled in a vehicle, police said. 

Homicide detectives were interviewing a person of interest, police said. 

Police have not released any additional details.

