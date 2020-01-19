Male Fatally Shot During Argument at Fort Worth Bar: Police

A male was fatally shot at a Fort Worth bar during an argument Saturday night, police say.
Officers responding to a shooting call at 9:30 p.m. found the victim on the floor of the La Botica Bar in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.
The victim had been involved in an argument with another male when he was shot. The shooter fled in a vehicle, police said.
Homicide detectives were interviewing a person of interest, police said.
Police have not released any additional details.