Make-A-Wish Grants Big Dreams For Some of WWE's Youngest Fans

Friday was a big day for some of the WWE’s littlest fans who met their favorite wrestlers at a special event.

This weekend, WrestleMania 38 will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a two-day mega event. Leading up, there were several events for fans hosted by the organization. The WWE partnered with Make-A-Wish for a special meet-and-greet opportunity Friday for 13 children and their families at the Dallas Zoo.

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, and Nikki A.S.H spoke with families before they were inducted into the “Circle of Champions”. Kasche Torres of Connecticut was one of the children inducted Friday and will be attending WrestleMania this weekend.

“It was like meeting God! If God didn’t have long hair,” Torres said.

Liv Morgan has been with WWE for seven years. A lifelong fan, she described the past seven years as a dream come true. Events like the one with Make-A-Wish on Friday are what make WWE’s WrestleMania week special, Morgan said.

“They’re spitting facts. They’re telling me their advice, tips, and tricks for me to win to my title match. They’re just so great, so excited. So it’s an honor to be able to come here and spend a little bit of time with them,” she said. “I think this is our favorite part of all. Connecting, meeting the kids and putting smiles on their faces. Getting to know them, what they like and don’t like.”

According to the WWE, about 150,000 fans will partake in the events this week. The Dallas Sports Commission projects WrestleMania 38 will generate about $200 million.