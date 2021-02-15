Major Stores Closing Due to Storm. Check Before You Go

Hundreds of local stores have been closed as the historic winter storm fallout continues to impact North Texas. Many large retailers are urging customers to check on store hours before heading out to stock up on supplies.

As of Monday afternoon, 424 Walmart stores had been closed across Texas and other states in the path of the brutal winter storm, including dozens in North Texas.

All store closures can be found at their interactive map here.

"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms and other potential disasters in real time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so," the company said in a statement.

Kroger said on its website that Dallas-area stories would close at 8 p.m. Monday, and planned to reopen late on Tuesday, but remained open as of 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Closures can be found at the company's website here.

Amazon also said Monday that its deliveries were being impacted by the storm. Orders can be tracked as usual at www.amazon.com, but delays may be expected depending on the item and delivery location.

Other major retailers, including Target and Albertsons stores, are planning on modified hours depending on the storm's track and electricity outage impacts.