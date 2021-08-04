Dallas

Major Flooding on Dallas Street

Ross Avenue near US Highway 75 in Dallas looks more like a river Wednesday night as thousands of gallons of water filled the street.
NBC 5 News

An NBC 5 Photographer on the scene provided the above photo.

NBC 5 has reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue as well as the Dallas Water Department to find out what caused the flood of water in the street.

So far, we are still waiting on an update, as crews are still accessing the situation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. refresh this page often to make sure you are seeing the most up to date information.

