Major Flight Cancellations Continue into Holiday Weekend

Flight cancellations reached new heights for the week on Friday as a powerful cold front continues to push across the United States, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and icy weather during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to the airline tracking website, Flight Aware, flight cancellations across the entire country reached more than 4,600 by early Friday afternoon. Southwest Airlines led the nation in the most cancellations for most of the day.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines also are experiencing hundreds of cancellations.

A look at the long line outside the @SouthwestAir counter this AM at @DallasLoveField . Most folks either waiting to talk to someone because flight was canceled or just one of the lucky ones dropping off bags for a flight out. @NBCDFW



NBC 5 received the following statement on Friday from Southwest Airlines regarding the flight cancellations:

"We continue to proactively manage and update our operational plan and flight schedules in response to Winter Storm Elliott. With more than half of the airports where we operate in the continental U.S. under duress from the storm, Southwest has been uniquely effected [sic] given our size and structure.

As it remains a very dynamic situation, we don’t have specific numbers to share on flight disruptions, but the storms have forced hundreds of cancelations throughout our network. We appreciate our Customers’ patience and apologize for inconveniences as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible this holiday. Customers are encouraged to confirm their flight status at Southwest.com or on the Southwest app."

As the winter storm system made its way across the United States on Thursday, delays began to stack up. That day alone saw 10,000 delays and nearly 3,000 cancellations.

Some of the hardest-hit airports include those in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York and Seattle.

On Friday, Buffalo airport airfield in New York completely shut down and canceled all evening flights because of hazardous weather conditions. That same day, the city's mayor issued a state of emergency and said that people could "feel their homes moving" from the strength of the winds during a blizzard.

DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field saw long lines of people on Friday. Many of them going through TSA lines, waiting to check luggage or attempting to speak with agents at ticket counters to help them with canceled flights and other concerns.

NBC 5 spoke with many travelers who were stuck in the area during a layover or had to scrap travel plans altogether due to canceled flights.

“This is our first time traveling somewhere over Christmas. Quite the experience. They won't forget it!” said Katie Carr.

Her family drove all the way from Granbury to Dallas Love Field on Friday morning in order to catch a flight for their Christmas vacation to Myrtle Beach. But once they arrived at the airport, they found out that their layover flight to Nashville was canceled. Snow was reported in the city on Friday.

“I think it's just the storm and the snow. I think we'll just hope for the best,” said Carr.

Making matters more difficult, the family is traveling in a group of 14, which made rebooking almost impossible. The family canceled their entire plan and ended up getting a full refund from Southwest Airlines quickly.

“We knew the weather was coming in but I didn’t think everything would be canceled like this,” said Katie’s husband, Jason Carr. “It’s just a part of traveling this time of year. Just hope for the best and go with the flow.”

Another couple from Oklahoma was supposed to fly out of Tulsa but their flight to Florida was rebooked to a later date due to weather. They were able to get seats on another flight that got them to Florida by Christmas but there was a catch - it was in Dallas.

They said they drove through the night in some icy conditions in order to make it to Dallas and hopefully make their way to Florida.

"Just be flexible. Make sure your schedule is super flexible. And be patient. It's going to be cold. It is what it is. I don't think anyone can ever get used to this weather,” said Kevin Johnson.

His wife Morgan is from Kansas and says she expected this weekend to be chaotic.

“The timing of the storm coming on the busiest travel day of the year stinks but it’s the holidays, it’s winter and it’s the Midwest - so you have to be flexible. I understand it,” she said. “You also have to be courteous to the people that are actually working during the holidays. I know we’re trying to get to families but they’re here helping us and are doing their best to make travel work for everybody.”

Travelers are reminded that most airlines are waiving fees for flight changes and offering refunds or credits for canceled flights through the weekend. Check with your airline for details.

If you have an upcoming flight, keep tabs on your email and make sure you already have the smartphone app for your airline downloaded. Travelers are able to more easily rebook or change flights through the smartphone app or the airline website than by calling.

Experts also say you can also reach out to airlines through Twitter messages for a sometimes swift response.