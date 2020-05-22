Major Damage Reported in Montague County After Possible Tornado

The above video was taken by Tyler Pardun near Bellevue Texas Friday night.

Major damage is being reported in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down Friday night.

Around 8:30 Friday night, a Tornado Warning was issued for Montague County for a severe storm that was capable of producing a tornado.

A short time later, a second tornado warning was issued for an area near Vashti.

So far, there have not been any reports into the NBC 5 newsroom of injuries. However, storm spotters have reported that roofs had been ripped off homes and businesses. We have also heard that 100-year-old trees were snapped in half.

NBC 5 also received reports that police cars, with officers inside, were spun around during the storm while sitting in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie.