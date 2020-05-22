Montague County

Major Damage Reported in Montague County After Possible Tornado

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The above video was taken by Tyler Pardun near Bellevue Texas Friday night.

Major damage is being reported in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down Friday night.

Around 8:30 Friday night, a Tornado Warning was issued for Montague County for a severe storm that was capable of producing a tornado.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Montague County 43 mins ago

TX Task Force 2 Deployed to Montague County After Severe Storms

A short time later, a second tornado warning was issued for an area near Vashti.

So far, there have not been any reports into the NBC 5 newsroom of injuries. However, storm spotters have reported that roofs had been ripped off homes and businesses. We have also heard that 100-year-old trees were snapped in half.

NBC 5 also received reports that police cars, with officers inside, were spun around during the storm while sitting in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie.

This article tagged under:

Montague Countytornado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us