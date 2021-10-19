Major Crash Shuts Down Northbound I-635 in Balch Springs

The northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Balch Springs are shut down Tuesday afternoon after a major crash at Lake June Road.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to assist at least one person who was injured.
So far, few details about this crash have been released.
From Texas Sky Ranger, at least one car was overturned and several others, including a moving truck, appear to be involved.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.