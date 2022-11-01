Garland

Major Crash Involving Multiple 18-Wheelers Shuts Down I-30 in Garland

Two 18-wheelers are involved in a crash on I-30 West at Zion Road that caused a fire and fuel spill

By Alanna Quillen

Morning commuters are dealing with a massive traffic headache Tuesday morning due to a major crash in Garland.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are shut down at Zion Road after a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m., causing a large fire and fuel spill. While all lanes of I-30WB are shut down during the clean up, the service road remains open.

HAZMAT crews have been called, according to NBC 5's Samantha Davies. It could be several hours before the westbound lanes are reopened.

Those who are stuck in the back ups are unable to move and are trying to find a way out of the lanes, according to Davies.

Commuters are being told to use Highway 66 as an alternate route. The President George Bush Turnpike is also one of the final exits before the major backups begin.

GarlandNorth TexasInterstate 3018-wheeler crash
