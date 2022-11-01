Major Crash Involving Multiple 18-Wheelers Shuts Down I-30 in Garland

Morning commuters are dealing with a massive traffic headache Tuesday morning due to a major crash in Garland.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are shut down at Zion Road after a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

5:48am- Accident has I-30 WB CLOSED at Zion Rd. Delays building over Lake Ray Hubbard. Use 66 instead. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/akGDFe9F2f — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) November 1, 2022

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m., causing a large fire and fuel spill. While all lanes of I-30WB are shut down during the clean up, the service road remains open.

HAZMAT crews have been called, according to NBC 5's Samantha Davies. It could be several hours before the westbound lanes are reopened.

Those who are stuck in the back ups are unable to move and are trying to find a way out of the lanes, according to Davies.

Commuters are being told to use Highway 66 as an alternate route. The President George Bush Turnpike is also one of the final exits before the major backups begin.