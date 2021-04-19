Majestic Theatre Requests Submissions From Dallas Artists for Centennial Poster

The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture is requesting the submission of qualifications from Dallas-based visual artists to design a commercial style movie poster.

The chosen artist will have the opportunity to design a poster for the Dallas Majestic Theatre centennial and celebration which will take place in September 2021.

Planning for the Majestic Theatre centennial began in 2019 when a committee was formed to explore a variety of options for commemorating the milestone, including a gala dinner, memorabilia exhibit, community event, and public concert.

According to the City of Dallas, the objective is to honor the venue’s legacy as the last remnant of the City of Dallas’ historic Theatre Row.

The commemorative poster designed by a Dallas artist will bring a local aspect to this world-famous theatre, the City of Dallas said.

Dallas artists can submit their qualifications starting on Monday, April 19. The deadline for qualifications is May 3.

Artists and work will be selected on June 28, giving the artist four weeks to design the poster and four weeks to produce it.

The poster should be completed by Sept. 1, and it will be put on display on Sept. 18.

Artists should submit their name, home or studio address, and phone number along with a cover letter, a professional resume, and six JPEG images of their current work.

All artists must either be a resident of the City of Dallas or maintain a permanent studio/workspace in the City of Dallas.

Artists who submit work should be willing to participate in interviews and panel discussions, media content, and special events created and hosted by City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and other partners.