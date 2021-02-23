MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Board of Directors of Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc. have announced the cancellation of the 2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival.

According to the Board of Directors, the cancellation is due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on large gatherings.

The festival was originally scheduled for April 15 through 18, 2021.

The public is encouraged to visit the online gallery, browse through participating artists, and support artists and entertainers who have been impacted by nationwide festival cancellations, especially MAIN ST. artists from around the metroplex, the Board of Directors said.

The festival will relaunch from April 7 to 10, 2022.

According to the Board of Directors, the final plans will be released later this year.

The 2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival is not the first Fort Worth festival to be canceled this month due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Mayfest festival was also canceled in early February for a second-straight year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellation on Feb. 1, saying, "It is our social responsibility to continue to place the safety and wellbeing of our patrons, volunteers, vendors, partners and community as our top priority."