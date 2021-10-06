Magazine Challenges Readers to Raid the Closet

A magazine in Parker County wanted to draw attention to the fact that we wear 20% of our wardrobe 80% of the time.

And most of the time, it's the bright colors that stay in the back of the closet.

So, 76008 Magazine launched the Raid the Closet Color Portrait Contest.

Contestants were asked to pick one color and coordinate outfits for whoever would be in the photo - friends, family, pets, livestock, etc., add props of any kind so long as they matched the color and snap a photo.

A panel of judges picked winners in the categories of color coordination, props and humor. Voters on social media were asked to pick their favorite.

The Alpacas of Aledo won the People's Choice Award with 1,294 votes. The winning photo showed two alpacas in bright yellow. While it's hard to tell if the alpacas liked playing dress-up, the readers sure loved it.

76008 Magazine will announce other winners later this week. 76008 represents the communities of Aledo, Willow Park and Annettas.