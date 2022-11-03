Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving $16 million to Grand Prairie schools, which has spearheaded initiatives to propel and support students from low-income families.

GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis thought the no-strings-attached money was a scam when she first received an email hinting at the donation about two weeks ago. She shrugged it off until a follow-up phone call in which Scott’s name was brought up.

“I’ve never dreamed a public school could get this kind of a gift,” Ellis said. “It’s too good to be true. But it’s true, and it’s gonna be great for years to come for our children and community.”

Scott, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated about $12 billion to more than 1,200 groups — including multiple universities and organizations in Texas. In 2019, she pledged to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime, according to The New York Times.

Last month Scott donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA.

