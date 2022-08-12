A man who wielded a machete-like weapon while walking down a road in White Settlement Friday morning has been taken into police custody, White Settlement Police said.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls of a man walking down the middle of the roadway in the 8400 block of White Settlement Road while holding and waving a machete.

Upon arrival, officers heard the man yelling at them to shoot and kill him. Police reported traffic on the roadway but quickly closed off the roadway. WSPD said they tried using their PA system but the man did not comply and continued walking down the street.

Ultimately, the officers used crisis intervention techniques to de-escalate the situation using tasers and beanbag rounds. Police say the man dropped his weapon before the police weapons were used and he was taken into custody.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man at this time. The department has released portions of dash-cam footage here.

"I am extremely proud of our team who put together a robust plan and slowed things down to properly assess this incident," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "There are many challenges that our law enforcement profession faces and this is a great example of those types of challenges that require quick action and good decisions made in the field."