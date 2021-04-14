MacArthur High School in Irving on Lockdown, Possible Student With Gun on Campus: Police

Texas SkyRanger is headed to MacArthur High School. You will see that live feed in the player above. The shot may go to black from time to time, which is normal and expected.
MacArthur High School in Irving is currently on lockdown due to a possible threat of a student with a handgun, according to Irving police.
Irving police confirm that no one has been hurt.
No students are being released due to lockdown procedures.
Multiple Irving police officers are on campus.
This is a developing story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.