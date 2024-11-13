A ride-share driver is recovering in the hospital after someone shot him three times Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Cassie Lane.

Police believe the gunman possibly saw the driver's rideshare logos on the car and tried to get a ride without using the app.

"From what we've gotten from our investigators so far, we do not believe this was a robbery. We believe this was some type of dispute trying to do something, not having to pay through an app and pay some other way through cash or something like that. That's what we're trying to get to the bottom of," explained Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department. "It looks like the suspect came up trying to get something off of the books and there's a high possibility that this driver didn't want to do that, and that's where the argument ensued and the fight became almost deadly because they used a firearm."

The driver called 911 and was transported to Harris Southwest Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A family member told NBC 5 over the phone that the driver was shot in the arm and leg and was undergoing surgery.

Police said the shooter was not in custody Tuesday night and they have not released a description or said whether they know the person's name.

Fort Worth Police Department's Gun Violence Unit is leading the investigation.

In a news release, the FWPD initially said the victim was a Lyft driver who was shot by a passenger he had just dropped off, but the preliminary investigation showed the gunman was trying to get a ride.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson said, "The behavior being alleged has no place in our society, and our thoughts are with the victim. While this incident did not occur on the Lyft platform, we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”

Lyft said off-platform rides are strictly prohibited.