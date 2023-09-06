Luxury listing in DFW adds ‘pickleball court' to amenities

Pickleball continues to rise in popularity in North Texas – tennis clubs have converted their courts, Downtown Dallas high rises have installed facilities 40 stories up, and the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships will take place at a Dallas country club.

Perhaps the latest sign that the sport, played by millions of people across the country, is here to stay can be found in a growing number of backyards across the region.

“I decided to go ahead and add a pickleball court to my backyard because it’s the big craze right now,” said Keith Kimberlin.

Kimberlin, a contractor whose work has been featured on HGTV and Discovery Channel, has listed his 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,600-square-foot home in Argyle for $2 million.

He is hopeful that the outdoor addition of a pickleball court will be a selling point that can help move the property from For Sale to Sold.

“I’m hoping that they see that and will appreciate it,” Kimberlin said about prospective buyers.

Kimberlin’s listing agent, Maria Arita Howard, confirmed that luxury listings are expected to have high-end amenities – well-appointed kitchens, lavish layouts, and open concept outdoor living spaces.

“And now I am going to add to that list ‘Pickleball,’” Howard said with a laugh. “Gotta have it!”

Howard said that the pickleball court at Kimberlin’s home is already proving to be a draw for potential homebuyers.

“I already had a few buyers that came in with their teenagers and said they just heard it had a pickleball,” Howard said. “They weren’t there price-wise, necessarily, but they spent a lot of time out here. It was a very, very hot day. They don’t care. Pickleballers don’t care! ‘Just play pickleball with me.’”