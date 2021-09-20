Dallas

Lupita Nyong'o to Headline Dallas Nonprofit's Event to Empower Survivors of Sex Crimes

By Laura Harris

Award-winning actress and children’s book author Lupita Nyong’o will headline a fundraising event for a Dallas nonprofit working to empower the survivors of sex crimes.
NBC 5 News

A Dallas-based nonprofit has been working to restore and empower the lives of trafficked and sexually exploited women and children since 1997.

The mission of New Friends New Life has a lot to do with raising awareness of the issue and educating the public on ways they can help. One way they are doing that is through their annual luncheon which helps raise critical funding for the organization. That money helping with case management, counseling and career readiness services to those who need it.

The 2021 luncheon on October 8 will be a hybrid event. Some portions will be live at the Omni Hotel in Dallas and some will be virtual.

New Friends New Life
New Friends New Life announces a hybrid 2021 luncheon with a conversation with award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.

This year’s event, in which NBC 5 is a media sponsor, will spotlight New Friends New Life's triumphant journey and the importance of uplifting young girls and women.

That spotlight will shine bright on this year’s special guest, Lupita Nyong’o. The award-winning actress and children’s book author and I have a candid conversation about the importance of inspiring the next generation, no matter where they come from.

Past credits in Nyong'o's career include "Black Panther," "Little Monsters," "Queen of  Katwe," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Recently, she played Julieta in The Public Theater’s bilingual audio adaptation of "Romeo y Julieta" alongside Juan Castano. Nyong’o earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway in "Eclipsed."

