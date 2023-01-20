Lunar New Year Celebrations to Kick Off This Weekend in North Texas

The celebration of the Lunar New Year officially begins on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Asian American organizations across DFW are hosting events throughout the week to celebrate the holiday.

Galleria Dallas is beginning its celebration early with an art installation of nearly 250 enormous lanterns over the ice rink to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The beautiful lantern festival will be complete by Jan. 20 and will stay up through Sunday, Feb. 19.

Galleria Dallas also will host the HD Lion Dance Foundation, who will perform a colorful dragon dance at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on Level 1 near Sephora.

“Galleria Dallas is committed to celebrating our diverse visitor base with cultural events like our Lunar New Year activations,” said Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed. “We’re excited to host our captivating lantern festival and cultural dancers from HD Lion Dance Foundation again this year.”

According to Asian tradition, the year of the Rabbit (and Year of the Cat for Vietnam, known as Tết) is predicted to be a year of hope, largely because the rabbit/cat is associated with peace, prosperity and longevity in Asia.

Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, one of the largest Asian Markets in Texasis hosting a Lunar New Year Fire Cracker Celebration Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 featuring free entry to see lion and dragon dances and a firecracker display in the evening. Even starts at 5:30 p.m.

ATS will also host the Otaku Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. There is free entrance and free parking, along with food vendors, lion and dragon dances, sumo demonstrations, cosplay contests and more.

Northpark Center in Dallas will host a free festival on Saturday, Jan. 21. Organized by the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas, the annual Chinese New Year Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside Northpark Center featuring lion and dragon dances, martial arts demonstrations, and other fun activities.

Grandscape in The Colony will host a free Lunar New Year Festival at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with stage performances, traditional food vendors, crafts for children, giveaways and more.

The North Oak Cliff Branch Library in Dallas is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are invited to celebrate with local Taiko drum ensemble Goisagi Daiko presenting a traditional Japanese drum performance and Lunar New Year crafts for children to assemble guided by local artist Jennifer Wester.

Richardson China Town is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organized by the Dallas Chinese Community Center, the free event will feature food, cultural performances and cultural activities like origami, Chinese yo-yo and more.

The General Association of Henan in Dallas is putting together a gala on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 (including a raffle ticket) for adults, $5 for kids and below 10 years old get in free. The evening includes authentic Henan regional Chinese cuisine, Lion Dance, Mulan in Henan Opera, singing, dancing, Kung Fu performance, and a raffle drawing of up to $1000 value. Click here for details.