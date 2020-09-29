Luminova Holidays to Bring Ice Rink, Millions of Lights to Globe Life Field

An immersive experience featuring 2.7 million lights is coming to Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Luminova Holidays will allow North Texans experience millions of twinkling lights and a large outdoor rink from Nov. 20, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.

Santa and his elves will also be present at the event, ready to hear everyone's holiday wishes.

Luminova Holidays will mark the first event to be open to the general public at the new stadium in Arlington.

Aside from the millions of lights, the event will feature a 10,000 square foot outdoor ice-skating rink, a 65 foot Christmas tree, interactive activities including light-up hopscotch, train rides for the kids, holiday entertainers, and booths with food and mementos.

"At Luminova Holidays, with the challenges this year has brought to so many, it was more important than ever to safely bring families and friends together to create a fun and memorable holiday experience," Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays and owner of Fort Worth-based creative marketing agency Sovic Creative, said.

"It's wonderful to see this spectacular holiday event in Arlington," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. "We've always been the perfect family-friendly destination for creating holiday memories, and that's why we're excited to welcome the world class Luminova to Arlington!"

In collaboration with the Texas Rangers, the Luminova event will take place inside and outside Globe Life Field.

"It's a huge honor to welcome Luminova to Arlington and Globe Life Field for their inaugural year," Sean Decker, Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment for the Texas Rangers, said. "We have appreciated their collaborative approach to making this a unique experience while keeping health and safety at the top of the list."

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, Oct. 9 when tickets go on sale. Prices start at $14.99, and a family pack for two adults and up to three children starts at $59.99.

From gatherings of between 10 and 40 people, luxury VIP suites are available for purchase on LuminovaHolidays.com.

Limited tickets are available per night of the event, and guests can save 20% on tickets purchased until Oct. 8.

Military, first responders, seniors, and group discount pricing is available.