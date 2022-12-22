Fort Worth

LULAC Helps More Than Two Dozen Migrants Rescued by FBI Agents in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is helping care for more than two dozen migrants rescued from a dangerous situation in Fort Worth.

LULAC says it was called to help after FBI agents found 26 Honduran refugees naked, hungry, cold and scared.

Those familiar with the case say the people were being held by human traffickers until their families paid more money.

LULAC says agents were tipped off about the operations and its hostages, and want more people to report strange activity.

"We believe the community should be aware and vigilant and report. If you see something, say something. If you're not sure call anyway, let's get some help for these people," said Hilda Duarte, LULAC district director in Grand Prairie, Texas.

LULAC is helping with food and accommodations.

The migrants will all be allowed to stay in the country to testify in any possible court case.

