Luka Doncic leads Mavs past Celtics 95-92 on Garnett's day

Luka Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 28.1 points.

Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kevin Garnett’s special day by beating the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday.

With Garnett courtside awaiting the postgame ceremony to retire his uniform No. 5, the Mavericks won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. He was called for fouling Marcus Smart on the potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left, but a review overturned it.

The Celtics won the ensuing jump ball, called a timeout and got the ball to Jayson Tatum, who missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tatum had 21 points and 11 rebounds, but made just a pair of baskets in the second half and ended a five-game streak of 30-point performances.

Maxi Kleber had 14 rebounds for Dallas.

Doncic came up limping late in the first quarter and stayed in the game, rubbing his left hamstring. At the next whistle, he walked off and into the tunnel.

The three-time All-Star returned midway through the second quarter and showed no further ill effects. Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 28.1 points.

