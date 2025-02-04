Watch: Luka Dončić joins Lakers general manager at Tuesday news conference

The first question Luka Dončić was asked about the new era of Lakers basketball was about the player whose competitive drive and other-worldly talent provided the foundation for the storied franchise's last great era.

Dončić was seated alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka Tuesday morning for his first news conference as a Laker, roughly 46 hours after the team announced the blockbuster trade. The five-time All-Star was asked about a video the team posted to social media that featured Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi meeting Dončić during a December 2019 Lakers-Mavericks game, shaking hands courtside at what was then Staples Center.

"I remember the exact moment," Dončić said Tuesday. "It will always stay in my mind. Just for Kobe to know my name was an amazing moment.

"I'm excited about a new journey."

Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, also part of the stunning deal that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round draft pick to the Mavs, also will be at the Tuesday news conference.

News of the blockbuster trade broke Saturday night, leaving many in disbelief over a move that sent shockwaves through the NBA and will likely shake up the Western Conference. The Lakers and Mavericks announced the agreement Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old Dončić, considered a generational talent who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, has average 28.6 points since entering the league in 2018. The Slovenian joined the Mavs from Real Madrid in the EuroLeague.

Dončić led the NBA in scoring in the 2023-24 season at 33.9 points per game. He has career playoff averages of 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8 assists.

It was not immediately clear when Dončić will play his first game alongside 40-year-old LeBron James in a Lakers jersey. He has been sidelined with a calf injury on Christmas Day, but is is expected back soon.

The Lakers confirmed the trade with a social media post Sunday morning and followed up with video of Dončić arriving in LA aboard a jet and making the LA sign with his fingers.

"Yes, it really happened. Welcome to Los Angeles, Luka," the post said.

Davis, 31, came to the Lakers in a 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks. Teaming with James, he helped them win the 2020 NBA championship.

The Lakers will receive Dončić, Kleber and Morris, and Dallas will receive Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick. Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz in the deal.

The deal was announced just ahead of Thursday's NBA trading deadline.

The Lakers hold the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 28-19 record.

"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," Pelinka said Sunday. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision coach (JJ) Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."

The deal is another in a long line of splashy trades by the Lakers involving big names, including the deal for Davis.

In 1968, the Lakers traded for Wilt Chamberlain in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Chamberlain won a title with LA in 1972.

In 1975, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Lakers from the Milwaukee Bucks and went on to win five NBA titles in LA.

In the summer of 1996, the Lakers signed center Shaquille O'Neal as a free agent. Thee former Orlando Magic star won three straight NBA championships in LA from 2000-02 alongside Kobe Bryant.

James joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 after his second run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.