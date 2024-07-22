LSU cornerback from North Texas charged with video voyeurism

A Louisiana State University sophomore cornerback is facing charges after authorities said he video-recorded himself having sex with a woman without her consent.

Javien Toviano, 19, of Arlington, Texas, turned himself in on Sunday, July 22, on charges of video voyeurism, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

In an arrest affidavit, a woman met with detectives on July 8 and told them she found nonconsensual videos of the two on Toviano's iPad that were recorded through a clock with a built-in camera placed near the bed on a dresser.

Detectives said the woman also stated that Toviano had recorded them having sex in the past without her consent, and she told him she did not want to be recorded.

The victim initially did not want to turn her phone in as evidence and did not want the investigation to continue. However, three days later, she returned to the sheriff's office with Toviano's iPad, laptop, and clock with a built-in camera.

According to the affidavit, the woman reportedly tried to talk to Toviano about the video, but he refused to talk to her.

The sheriff's office said during an interview with Toviano, he admitted to using the hidden camera clock to record the two without the victim’s consent.

Bond information was not available immediately, and whether Toviano had an attorney who could speak on his behalf was unknown.

The Associated Press reported that LSU said that Toviano "has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies."

"We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process," the university said.

Toviano signed with the LSU Tigers in 2023 and played in every game as a freshman. He made three starts over the last five games and finished his freshman season with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.

LSU begins preseason practice on Aug. 1, and Toviano was expected to compete for playing time at cornerback.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.