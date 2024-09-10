Loved ones remember cyclist, a retired FWISD teacher, hit and killed during a group ride in Benbrook

The North Texas cycling community is mourning the loss of an avid cyclist who was hit and killed during a group ride on Saturday in Benbrook.

Police said Chuck Henson, 68, died after a car headed northeast on West Vickery Blvd. made a left turn onto Benbrook Rd. and crashed into Henson. He was with nine other people riding southbound just before 7:24 a.m.

"As we were approaching the intersection, some of us saw the vehicle and didn't think anything of it. Thought she would wait for us before she crossed, she didn't. Se came across, cut off the group and Chuck ended up being the only one that went down. He hit the car straight on, the impact was sufficient enough, it killed him instantly," said Javier Lucio, who was also on the ride.

Lucio said there were ten people in the group ride and they were only a few miles into their trip, which they do every Saturday.

"We're all processing the fact that something so tragic happened on a beautiful morning," said Lucio who witnessed what happened and has known Henson for years.

He said the car's driver stayed on the scene and was remorseful; police said the same thing.

"She was inconsolable. I did try to console her and talk to her for a few minutes to understand what happened. She was very apologetic and said she didn't see us, she didn't see us. She was very upset," described Lucio.

Benbrook Police did not arrest the woman but said she could face a citation for making an unsafe left turn.

"Unawareness is what occurred here. It's very difficult for us to accept that, how can you not see us when there are 10 of us riding together. It's hard for us to understand that," expressed Lucio.

The police chief for Benbrook said the investigation is still open, but they believe the sun's position could have impacted the driver's vision.

“We just need people to pay more attention and be more aware. We’re not blaming anyone, but we just need people to be more aware around your surroundings," said Lucio.

Initially, Lucio said the group traveled back thinking they would get to the hospital to see Henson, but learned he didn't make it.

“It was the worst ride home in my life," said Lucio.

“He was just a great guy. Anybody who met him, he was a friend."

Those close to him and in the cycling circle share stories about Henson and his impact on the community.

Henson, who was a father, spent his career educating students and recently retired from Fort Worth Independent School District.

Sonia Baker Picture of Chuck Henson making pizza with friends. Photos courtesy of Sonia Baker.

FWISD said in a statement, "Mr. Chuck Henson was a valued teacher who retired from FWISD in 2022. He was so passionate and cared deeply for students that, through the PTA, he returned part-time to help in an elementary science lab. Our thoughts are with his family and school community."

“He’s such a good teacher that they got him to come back. He was teaching again because he was such a motivating person and a wonderful person," said Lucio. "He was such a motivation and inspired the kids to get motivated about classes."

"He loved the kids, and the kids loved him," said Lucio, who said they're already hearing from students saying they'll miss their teacher.

On social media, people posted pictures of Henson making pizza, another favorite pastime of his, according to his friends.

"Another great thing about Chuck, he would throw these great pizza parties. He had a stone oven in the backyard," said Lucio.

When he wasn't teaching or cooking, Henson spent a lot of time on the open road.

“Chuck loved cycling," said Lucio.

Henson was supposed to ride in the Trek 100 next weekend in Fort Worth.

"It’s just unfortunate that we're losing such a good friend," said Lucio. "We're going to miss him a lot."