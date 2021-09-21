DFW Airport

Love Starbucks? You Could Be a Barista at DFW Airport Location

A 'We're Hiring!' sign is posted at a Starbucks on August 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. economy added over 900,000 jobs in July, the biggest monthly gain since August of last year.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Are you a Starbucks aficionado? Is becoming a barista one of your career goals? If so, DFW Airport has the perfect opportunity for you.

The Starbucks at DFW Airport is looking to hire baristas and managers. Pay starts at $14 an hour and $18 an hour, respectively.

Interviews will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You must register for an interview here. You will then get an email with further instructions.

The DFW Airport location currently has 150 full and part-time positions to fill.

