Love Starbucks? You Could Be a Barista at DFW Airport Location

Are you a Starbucks aficionado? Is becoming a barista one of your career goals? If so, DFW Airport has the perfect opportunity for you.

The Starbucks at DFW Airport is looking to hire baristas and managers. Pay starts at $14 an hour and $18 an hour, respectively.

Interviews will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You must register for an interview here. You will then get an email with further instructions.

The DFW Airport location currently has 150 full and part-time positions to fill.