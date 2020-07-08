Love Field Airport Named 8th Best Domestic Airport

Dallas Love Field placed 8th on the tourism publication Travel + Leisure in the 2020 rankings of domestic airports, earning recognition for its "high-quality restaurants, helpful staff, and intuitive concourses."
2020 marks the fifth straight year Love Field earned a spot in the top 10 and a jump from 2019, when the airport placed 10th.
"We are thrilled to again be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure as one of the Top 10 Domestic Airports," Director of Aviation Mark Duebner said in a statement. "This is, no doubt, a challenging period for the aviation industry, but it is great to have the work our staff does recognized by those who use the airport."
According to Travel + Leisure, voters praised the size of Love Field and preferred the size of the smaller airport in comparison to the larger Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.