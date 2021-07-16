Dallas

Love Field Air Traffic Control Tower Reports COVID-19 Case

The air traffic control tower at the Dallas Love Field Airport reported a COVID-19 case on Thursday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a traffic management program was implemented which affected some arriving flights starting at 9 p.m. 

The tower is still open, and cleaning in the tower began at 11 p.m., the FAA said.

The FAA said it has a contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and it is positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and is in close contact with airports, airlines, and other stakeholders, the FAA said.

The current status of every FAA facility affected by COVID-19 is available online.

