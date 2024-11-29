Loud music blamed for Fort Worth father's murder

Thanksgiving will never be the same for a Fort Worth family after a husband and father of two was found dead in his driveway.

The discovery happened on Davis Avenue near Mississippi Avenue.

The widow of Oscar "Beto" Lopez says he was killed by a neighbor who was upset over his loud music.

“It’s supposed to be a happy time and I can't be happy right now,” said Amanda Fernicola.

Fernicola says Lopez returned home with food for his family Sunday around 10 p.m. when gunshots were heard outside the home.

She says she saw Lopez’s truck but not him.

“I walk out the back door while calling him and as I'm walking up to the truck, I can see his legs on the ground and for some reason I really, I thought it was a joke. I did not think it was real,” recalled Fernicola.

Fort Worth police say Lopez was found dead in the driveway and that the suspect, Caspian Swinney, was seen leaving a nearby home and detained.

Detectives say Lopez and Swinney got into a verbal and then physical fight when Swinney fired a handgun multiple times.

“When they tell you that saying about screaming bloody murder, that is literally what I did that night. I literally screamed and screamed and screamed,” said Fernicola.

Fernicola says her surveillance cameras captured the moments before the shooting when Lopez pulled into the driveway for the final time.

“In the videos, you can hear the music and you turn it off and if you listen closely enough it sounds like he says, ‘Can you turn it down’,” explained Fernicola.

She says Swinney had complained about loud music in the neighborhood before.

“He got upset about the music on my birthday and so when I found out it was our neighbor that's what I believe that it was,” said Fernicola. Lopez leaves behind a five-year-old son, a three-and-a-half-month-old son and a widow who’s in disbelief that her husband isn't coming home.

Swinney is in the Tarrant County jail charged with murder.

His attorney didn't immediately respond to NBC 5's request for comment.