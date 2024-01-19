Lost dog reunited with owner during North Texas' arctic blast

A lost puppy was reunited with his owner in a remarkable team effort to find him.

Jerry went missing during the recent Arctic blast about a week ago. His owner panicked after he escaped in Fort Worth near Benbrook.

The owner and her friends blasted the internet with the sad news that Jerry was missing. Word spread quickly across various social media sites, like Nextdoor, Facebook and Craigslist with news about her missing best friend.

According to the owner, Jerry is also a timid, skittish dog which does not help in finding a lost pup.

After a couple of days with no luck and below freezing temperatures, Jerry’s owner began losing hope but then a man in the Mary's Creek neighborhood spotted something on one of his security cameras—it was a dog in a drainage culvert behind his house.

He decided to take the amazing extra step and fly his drone to get a closer look and a remarkable video shows that it was definitely Jerry.

With his location confirmed, rescuers were able to move in and reunite Jerry with his grateful owner and have a happy ending.