Ellis County

Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County

By NBC DFW Staff

According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.

Two pilots occupied the plane that departed from Eagles Nest Airport in Ellis County.

During the flight, the plane reportedly lost oil pressure forcing them to make an emergency landing in an open field. No one was injured and the FAA is conducting the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

