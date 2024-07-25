Lake Worth police investigating two suspicious packages, suspect detained

Law enforcement officials are responding to reports of two suspicious packages in Lake Worth on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, a suspicious device was discovered in front of Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, located at 6050 Azle Avenue, before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A short while later, a second device was located in the 3900 block of Boat Club Road.

Police said a suspect involved in placing the packages around Lake Worth was detained, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams established a safe perimeter to begin assessing the devices.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

At around 1:45 p.m., the device discovered in front of Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers was rendered safe by EOD teams, police said.

Traffic on Loop 820 was stopped while law enforcement investigated the packages, but the roadway has since been reopened.

Boat Club Road was also closed to all traffic from Jacksboro Highway to Azle Avenue while officials continued to investigate the second suspicious device.

According to police, motorists should seek alternate routes as law enforcement teams continue their investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.