Looking for a Furry Friend? HSNT Hosts MEGA Adoption Event This Weekend

If you've been thinking about adding a pet to your family, you can help the Humane Society of North Texas free up room in their shelters.

The HSNT 6th annual MEGA Adoption Event on June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth will feature some of the 1,200 pets in need of a home.

"The Humane Society of North Texas is excited to host the MEGA Adoption Event and place hundreds of pets into much-needed homes," said Cassie Davidson with HSNT. "This MEGA Adoption Event couldn't have come at a better time to free up space in our shelter so we can save even more pets this summer."

Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and even a boa constrictor named Missssssssschevious (get it?) are up for adoption.

Humane Society of North Texas Hosts MEGA Adoption Event in Fort Worth

The adoption fee for all pets is only $10. All adoptable dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations. Every dog or cat adopted will receive a free initial veterinary visit (with a participating local vet).

For anyone wanting to get the first pick, HSNT is offering an Early Bird Fast Pass which allows early admission to the first 100 registered. Each pass allows entry to the event an hour before it opens to the public on Saturday and allows each person to adopt one pet. The cost is $50 but does not cover the $10 adoption fee.

You can register for an Early Bird Fast Pass for the HSNT MEGA Adoption Event and to see available pets on the HSNT.org/MEGA website.

Humane Society of North Texas Pets Available for Adoption

MEGA Adoption Event

Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at the Will Rogers Memorial Center

Saturday, June 11, 10 am-6 pm

Doors open at 9 am for anyone purchasing an Early Bird Fast Pass, which allows priority adopting (first pick!)

Sunday, June 12, 10 am-6 pm

The Benbrook Waggin' Tails Adoption Center, Keller Regional Adoption Center, and Saxe-Forte Cat Adoption Center will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10th, 11th & 12th, as animals are moved to the MEGA Adoption Event. Hurst Animal Services Center and he Kaufman Pet Adoption Center will remain open with adoptable pets during their normal business hours on Saturday, June 11.